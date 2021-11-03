Plane making emergency landing in Novosibirsk belongs to ASL Airlines Belgium — source

NOVOSIBIRSK, November 3. /TASS/. A Boeing 747 cargo plane that made an emergency landing in Novosibirsk’s Tolmachevo airport due to the plane’s engine failure sensor going off, belongs to ASL Airlines Belgium, a source close to the airport told TASS.

"The operator is ASL Airlines Belgium," the source said.

Earlier, the airport’s press service reported that a Boeing 747 cargo plane belonging to Cargolux that was heading from Belgium’s Liege to Qingdao in China made an emergency landing in Novosibirsk’s Tolmachevo airport. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

As the Western Siberian transportation prosecutor’s office told TASS, the plane’s engine failure sensor went off.