Boeing 747 makes emergency landing in Novosibirsk, no one injured, airport says

NOVOSIBIRSK, November 3. /TASS/. A Boeing 747 cargo plane belonging to Cargolux that was heading from Belgium’s Liege to Qingdao in China, has made an emergency landing in Novosibirsk’s Tolmachevo airport, the airport’s press service told TASS.

"The Cargolux Boeing made an emergency landing. It was flying from Liege to Qingdao. There were no injuries," an airport’s representative said.

According to her, an investigation into the incident is underway. A TASS’ source in the emergency services reported that, according to preliminary data, the plane requested an emergency landing due to the reports of engine fire.

As the Western Siberian transportation prosecutor’s office told TASS, the plane’s engine failure sensor went off.