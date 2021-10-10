Flights of L-410 planes suspended pending crash probe results

MOSCOW, October 10/TASS/. The Russian Army, Air Force and Navy Volunteer Society (DOSAAF) has suspended all flights of L-410 planes pending the end of the probe into the crash of an L-410 plane in Tatarstan, DOSAAF reported on Sunday.

"On instructions from the chairperson of the Army, Air Force and Navy Volunteer Society, Alexander Kolmakov, all flights of L-410 type planes have been suspended until the end of the probe," it said.

An L-410 plane with a group of parachute jumpers on board crashed after the takeoff in Tatarstan early on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring six.