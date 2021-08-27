Su-24 bomber crashes in Urals, pilots eject — command

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. A Su-24 bomber crashed near the city of Perm in the Urals and its pilots ejected, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Friday.

"On August 27, a Su-24 plane crashed 95 km west of the city of Perm while making a flight to the Aircraft Repair Enterprise for scheduled repairs. According to the reports from the scene of the incident, the pilots ejected," the statement says.

A helicopter of the search and rescue service has been dispatched for evacuation from the crash site," the press office said.