Fourth body brought to surface after copter crash in Kamchatka Thursday

MOSCOW, August 15./TASS/. Rescuers have brought to the surface a fourth body at the site, where a Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday.

"A fourth body was lifted to the surface of the Kurile Lake with the help of submersibles and divers of the Russian emergencies ministry," a source told TASS.

The search operation has continued at the crash site for the past three days. "Today, it was impeded by unfavorable weather conditions due to which work had to be suspended during the day and restarted when the weather improved," ministry sources said.

On August 12, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Vityaz-Aero Airline carrying three crewmembers and 13 passengers crashed into a lake in the Kronotsky Nature Reserve in Kamchatka. Eight people were rescued. Four were killed and four more are still unaccounted for.