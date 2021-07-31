Russia to send more aircraft to Turkey to help fight wildfires

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia will send eleven additional aircraft to Turkey to provide assistance in extinguishing wildfires thee, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press service informed TASS on Saturday.

"The authorities of the Republic of Turkey have addressed Russia with a request to provide assistance [to it] in extinguishing the forest fires that are raging near populated areas and tourist zones, where many Russian citizens are currently vacationing. A positive decision has been made. A combined air group of the Russian Defense Ministry and the Russian Emergencies Ministry of 11 aircraft will be dispatched to Turkey," the press service said.

According to previous reports, more than 1,100 pieces of equipment, including three Russian Be-200 amphibious aircraft, were involved in efforts to extinguish wildfires in Turkey. On Saturday, the Turkish president’s Executive Office said following his talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that Russia had sent five Il-76 firefighting aircraft and three Mi-8 firefighting helicopters to Turkey to fight wildfires.

A wildfire broke out Wednesday not far from the resort town of Manavgat in Turkey’s southern Antalya province due to extremely hot weather in the region, according to preliminary data. On Thursday, the fires erupted in a number of other provinces, including the resort provinces of Aydin and Mugla. According to Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency, the number of casualties as a result of the blazes reached six with 183 people injured.