MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Two pilots ejected from a SU-30SM fighter jet when it was on the ground at the Saki military airfield in Crimea, both crew members are alive, a military source told TASS on Saturday.

"On Friday at 18.50, two pilots ejected from a Su-30SM at the Saki airfield in Crimea during preparations for takeoff. Both pilots are alive. The jet technician received burns," the source said.