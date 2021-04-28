Terrorists now recruiting members remotely amid pandemic, says Russian security official

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are still concerned by terrorist organizations in Afghanistan. Terrorists have now started to remotely recruit their supporters amid the pandemic, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"We are still concerned by the terrorist organizations that are active in Afghanistan. We are registering their efforts to refocus to remote recruitment of supporters of radical ideology amid the pandemic," he noted to answer the question where the instability in Afghanistan is still a point of concern as it is traditionally raised at meetings of CSTO Security Council deputy secretaries.

He added that terrorists are looking for new members "among youngsters in Muslim educational facilities." "Their envoys often resort to intimidating recruits or attract them with promises of large remunerations," the Russian official added.

At the same time, Nurgaliyev underlined that it does not just an issue in Afghanistan. Therefore, he added, the CSTO Security Councils "planned a number of additional measures to prevent international terrorist organizations from moving their activities to southern borders" of the organization.

"Moreover, according to secretaries of the CSTO Security Council, attention should be focused on countering intentions of certain states to use terrorist and extremist organizations as in instrument of achieving their own political goals," the official said. "We will act together to prevent terrorist organizations from abusing international forums to promote their ideologies.".