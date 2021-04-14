Six terror attacks prevented in Crimea in 2020

SEVASTOPOL, April 14. /TASS/. Six terror attacks were prevented in Crimea last year, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"Last year, six terror attacks and ten terror-related crimes were prevented and 23 extremism-associated crimes were exposed in Crimea," he said at a meeting on regional national security in Sevastopol.

On April 9, 2021, another terror attack plotted by supporters of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham international terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) was prevented in Simferopol, Patrushev informed.

This statistics "is evidence of an uneasy operational situation in the region," the secretary of Russia’s Security Council said.

"A public opinion poll shows that most of the peninsula’s residents consider the spread of the ideology of terrorism and extremism as quite a real threat," he stressed.