Boeing-737 preparing for emergency landing safely lands in Krasnodar

KRASNODAR, March 28. /TASS/. A Boeing-737 from Moscow that was preparing for an emergency landing in Krasnodar has landed safely, the Krasnodar airport’s press service said on Sunday.

"The plane has landed safely. <…> the plane landed at 18:19 Moscow time," the press service said.

According to a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry’s Krasnodar territory department, no one was hurt. A probe is underway.

According to earlier reports, a Boeing-737 flying from Moscow to Krasnodar reported a tailing edge flaps malfunction and was preparing for an emergency landing in Krasnodar.