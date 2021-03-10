All ringleaders in North Caucasus eliminated — FSB head

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. All the ringleaders of the militant groups that were active in the North Caucasus have been eliminated, Chairman of the National Anti-Terror Committee, Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia Alexander Bortnikov said on Wednesday.

"The operations by the security and law enforcement agencies coordinated by the National Anti-Terror Committee helped stabilize the situation in the North Caucasus. By today, the basic hotbeds of terrorist activity and all the ringleaders have been eliminated," he said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

The set of measures implemented under the direction of the Federal Operational Headquarters for Special and Combat Measures ended in January with the elimination of the remaining forces of the Byutukayev terrorist group, the FSB chief said.

"By their coordinated efforts, the units of federal and republican security and law enforcement agencies neutralized the terrorists complicit in the Domodedovo airport explosion, the attack on the publishing house in Grozny, a number of other terror acts and other crimes against Russian citizens," he said.