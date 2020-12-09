Fire breaks out at oil well in Russia’s Orenburg Region

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. A jet fire at an oil well is underway at the Tallinskoe-2 field in the Orenburg Region, the press service of Russia's Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"A jet fire of a gas flow at an underground well is underway on the area of 100 square meters, the height of the jet is 25 meters," the press service said, adding that the fire was assigned a second (elevated) grade of complexity.

The Emergencies Ministry noted that in order to control the environmental situation, the Buzuluk specialized laboratory on state environmental supervision of the Orenburg Regional Environmental Service was deployed to the site. 50 people and 14 units of technical equipment are engaged in extinguishing the fire.

The fire does not represent a threat to local residents, head of the Grachevsky District Oleg Sviridov who arrived at the site told TASS. "There is no danger, everybody is far away from here. <...> The residential area is far away," he said, adding that employees left the field.

According to the preliminary data, a crew of workers was performing exploratory drilling. The company’s representatives haven’t arrived yet, the district head specified. Specialized teams on extinguishing such fires are heading to the site from Orenburg and Buguruslan since using water is not effective, he added.

The information of the fire at the Tallinskoe-2 field oil well was received at 05:00 Moscow time. One person was injured in the fire. As the main directorate of the Emergencies Ministry specified, he sustained burns of 3% of his hands and was taken to the surgical department of the Grachevsky District hospital.