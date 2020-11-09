Cases of online extremism in Russia up by nearly a third in 2020

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Cases of online extremism has gone up by about a third since the start of 2020 in Russia, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday during a session on the development trends of Russia’s crime situation.

"Online extremism poses a serious threat," he said. "In just nine months of this year, a little over 650 extremist crimes have been documented, which is nearly a third higher than in the corresponding period of last year."

When asked about online crimes, Medvedev pointed out that citizens and organizations continue to increase activity in this area, and "it seems that this trend cannot be stopped." "Even if the situation with the pandemic improves, the population has already moved to the digital sphere when it comes to day-to-day deals, government services and other commodities," he stressed. "And this is a fact that should be considered by everyone, including law enforcement bodies."

The deputy security council chief informed that one in four crimes committed this year is tied to modern means of communication, over half of all cases of cyber fraud are committed online, and over 40% are committed through the use of cell phones.