Engine failure caused light aircraft crash outside Moscow

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Engine failure caused the crash of a Cessna single-engine aircraft outside Moscow, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Saturday adding that two people were killed in the accident.

"A private light aircraft Cessna crashed while making a forced landing near the settlement of Tomilino in the Lyubertsy district after the engine had failed," the press service said.

Earlier, the emergency services told TASS that the Cessna came down in a field close to Tomilino due to engine failure.

The Emergencies Ministry said that the accident was reported at 15.20 Moscow time. A team of 40 people and 13 vehicles are engaged in the emergency operation.

The source added that a man and a woman were killed in the crash.