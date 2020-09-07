Japanese meteorologists report 5.2 magnitude quake east of Honshu; no tsunami threat

TOKYO, September 7. /TASS/. A 5.2 magnitude earthquake was reported to hit the eastern part of the main island of Honshu in Japan on early Monday, the Japanese Meteorological Agency reported, adding that no tsunami threat was announced.

The epicenter of the reported seismic incident was registered near the Ibaraki Prefecture, which neighbors on the country’s capital of Tokyo, and was booked at the depth of 20 kilometers under the bed of the ocean.

There have been no reports about casualties or injuries, while local residents in Tokyo, Chiba, Ibaraki, Miaygi and Fukushima Prefectures said earlier they experienced tremors, caused by the reported earthquake.