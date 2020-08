MAGAS, August 18. /TASS/. Two militants were killed in a special operation in Russia’s North Caucasian Republic of Ingushetia after offering armed resistance to law enforcers, a source in the republic’s law enforcement agencies told TASS on Tuesday.

"Two militants who offered armed resistance were killed. They have not yet been identified," the source said, adding that the special operation was conducted near the settlement of Galakshi.