US generals believe that Beirut explosion caused by bomb — Trump

WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. US generals believe that a bomb exploded in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters in the White House.

At a media briefing Trump described the events in Beirut as a "terrible attack."

When asked by a reporter whether he was sure that the incident in Beirut was a result of an attack, the US leader replied: "It would seem like it based on the explosion, I’ve met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel that it was not a - some kind of manufacturing explosion type of event."

"This was a - seems to be according to them, they would know better than I would, but they seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind," the US leader said.

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport district on Tuesday, sending a shockwave that ripped through residential areas of the Lebanese capital. The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars. A TASS correspondent learned from sources in the Lebanese capital that a cargo of ammonium nitrate had been stored in the port after being confiscated from a ship in 2015.

According to latest reports, more than 70 people were killed and 3,700 injured in the disaster. An effort to search for victims and remove debris is now under way. The government declared a four-day nationwide mourning.