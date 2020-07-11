Five people injured in gas explosion in Nizhny Novgorod

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Five people were injured in a gas explosion followed by a fire in a residential building in Nizhny Novgorod, press service of the city’s government administration told reporters on Saturday.

"Currently, five people have been injured in a gas explosion, three of them were slightly injured, doctors examined them on the spot, hospitalization was not required. Two more people, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital. Their condition does not cause any concerns," the press service said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situation reported three injured. According to the Ministry, the explosion of an air-gas mixture happened in an apartment on the sixth floor of a nine-story panel apartment building. Inter-apartment partitions, floors between the sixth and seventh floors were damaged.