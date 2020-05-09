Fire at Moscow hospital put out, one person dies

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The fire at a hospital in the north of Moscow has been extinguished, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry’s Moscow city department told TASS on Saturday.

"The fire has been put out," the spokesman said.

A source in the emergencies service told TASS earlier that one person died in the fire that broke out at the Spasokukotsky Hospital’s unit for coronavirus patients on Saturday evening. The fire started at a ward on the ground floor of the hospital’s six-storey building. The fire engulfed an area of 20 square meters.

According to preliminary data, the epicenter was located in an intensive care unit, which caught fire due to malfunction of medical equipment. Five people were saved from the burning premises and 200 were evacuated from the building. They have been accommodated at the admission unit.

Meanwhile, Moscow’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has promised that all the patients will be taken to other hospitals in the city.

"A fire broke out in one of the buildings of Hospital N50, on the ground floor. The fire was promptly extinguished. All the patients have been evacuated and will be taken to other hospitals. According to preliminary data, one of the patients died. I extend condolences to his family," the mayor wrote on his Twitter account.