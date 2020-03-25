Tsunami wave height reaches 50 centimeters in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. An earthquake has struck off the Russian Far East, near the town of Severo-Kurilsk, it has caused a 50-centimeter tsunami wave, the press service for the Russian Emergency Ministry told TASS.

"The height of the tsunami wave reached around 50 centimeters. According to preliminary reports, there have been no victims or damage," the ministry noted. The tsunami threat is persisting, Severo-Kurilsk residents will stay in a safe zone located higher up. "The decision to call off the alarm will be made by specialists after the tide begins to fall," the ministry explained. Overall, 400 people were evacuated from the danger zone.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, it epicenter was located 228 km away from Severo-Kurilsk’s Onekotan Island (uninhabited). Residents of the town felt 5-6 magnitude tremor. The tsunami alarm was sounded off in Severo-Kurilsk.