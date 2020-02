BANGKOK, February 8. /TASS/. Fifteen people are believed to be killed in the fire opened by a soldier in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand, the Kyodo news agency said on Saturday.

Earlier, the Bangkok Post daily reported about 12 deaths.

The shooter has reportedly taken 16 people hostage at the Terminal 21 shopping mall.

The soldier’s reasons for the attack are still unknown.