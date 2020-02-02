London terror attack suspect had hoax explosive device, says Metropolitan Police

LONDON, February 2. /TASS/. The London terror attack suspect had a hoax suicide vest, London’s Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

"A device was found strapped to the body of the suspect and specialist officers attended," it said on its Twitter account. "Cordons were put in place and it was quickly established that this was a hoax device."

"The incident was quickly declared as a terrorist incident and we believe it to be Islamist-related," as follows from a statement by DAC Lucy D’Orsi.

A terrorist with a knife attacked passersby in Streatham High Road, Lambeth. Before he was shot dead by the police, he had stabbed two people. The victims were taken to hospital. One man is in life-threatening condition and a woman is treated for non-life threatening injuries. One more woman was slightly injured by pieces of glass.

The suspect’s identity is not disclosed. According to Sky News, the man was under police supervision.

The latest terror attack in London was committed on November 29, 2019 when a man with a hoax explosive device attacked passersby with a knife in the London Bridge area, killing two. In 2017, three terrorists with knives killed eight people also in the London Bridge. In both cases, the attackers had hoax explosive devices and were shot dead by the police.