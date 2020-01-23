Activity of nearly 1,500 members of organized crime groups halted in Moscow in 2019

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The activity of nearly 1,500 leaders and members of organized crime groups has been halted in Moscow in 2019, the document presented at the expanded session of Moscow’s Main Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry informed.

"Special attention was paid to countering organize crime, including its ethnic component. In 2019, activity of 1,480 leaders and members of organized crime groups has been halted. The number of resolved crimes committed by them comes up to 4,600," the document states.

33 crime groups have been eliminated in Moscow, with criminal proceedings launched against 173 of their active members.

In total, the Moscow police have solved 40,300 crimes in 2019, including 14,200 serious and particularly serious offences.