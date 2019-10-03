15-year-old school student kills female agemate in conflict in Balashikha

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. A teenager has been detained in the town of Balashikha, Moscow Region, on suspicion of killing a 15-year-old female school student, Spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee’s Main Investigative Directorate for the Moscow Region Olga Vrady told TASS.

"The body of a 15-year-old female school student was found in Balashikha in a derelict building with a head injury. Based on this fact, the investigative bodies of the Main Investigative Directorate for the Moscow Region of the Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal case under the 'Murder' section (Part 1 Section 105 of the Russian Criminal Code)," she reported. A complex of investigative actions and search operations made it possible to find and detain the suspect in the murder." "It was a 15-year-old teenager who studied in a parallel class," Vrady said.

At the questioning the teenager confessed he had committed the murder during a sudden conflict. He pled guilty and acknowledged the crime. The investigators examined the site, questioned the witnesses and scheduled several forensic examinations. An investigator will file a motion to the court to rule custody for the suspect as a pre-trial restriction measure.