Death toll in Ukraine’s Odessa hotel fire rises to nine

KIEV, August 17. /TASS/. Rescue teams have found another dead body in the Tokyo Star hotel in the Ukrainian city of Odessa that was hit by a devastating fire. The death toll climbed to nine, the Ukrainian Emergency Situations Service announced on Facebook.

"During the investigation of the fire site, the ninth body was found," the statement reads.

The fire broke out in the hotel in the early hours of August 17. Earlier, rescue teams reported eight dead and another ten injured. The police launched criminal proceedings into the blaze. The emergency service pointed out that fire inspection of the hotel was supposed to take place in July this year, however, the owner interfered and did not allow the hotel to be checked for compliance with fire safety regulations.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky took the fire investigation under his personal control. "Only those personally responsible for the fire will answer [for their actions]. Vadim Cherny, the owner of the so-called hotel, will have to answer. I will personally monitor that the punishment is in line with the law and justice," he wrote on Facebook.