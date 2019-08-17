At least eight dead, 10 injured in hotel fire in Ukrainian city of Odessa

KIEV, August 17. /TASS/. At least eight people died in a fire that broke out in a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, the Ukrainian Emergency Situations Service announced on Saturday.

"Eight people died in the fire and 10 more were rescued," the service said in a statement.

According to the Ukrainian Emergency Situations Service, a fire at Tokyo Star hotel was reported to break out on the second floor of the hotel in early hours of August 17.

Sixty-five rescuers and 13 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the tragic incident.