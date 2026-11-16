MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The share of settlements between Russia and Vietnam in national currencies has reached 15%, Chief Executive Officer of VTB Andrey Kostin told Vesti.

"Today, 100% of settlements in national currencies are processed through our bank. While these transactions currently account for 15% of the total volume, we certainly intend to increase that share. For instance, trade with China is now conducted almost entirely in the national currency. I believe we will also make fairly rapid progress in this regard with Vietnam," he said.