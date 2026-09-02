Ten thematic tracks of Kazan Digital Week announced

KAZAN, September 2. /TASS/. The business program of the Kazan Digital Week (KDW) 2026 International Forum to take place on October 29-31 will be arranged in 10 thematic tracks, the organizers announced.

"Representatives of government authorities, businesses, scientific and educational institutions as well as developers and users of digital technologies, software, and high-tech products are invited to participate in the Kazan Digital Week 2026 International Forum,” the announcement reads.

The program will be arranged in 10 thematic tracks, namely Intelligent Transport Systems, Digital Technologies in Public Administration, Digital Industry 4.0, Digital Technologies in Education, Digital Technologies in Culture, New Age Cybersecurity, Fintech Ecosystem, Business-Integrated Innovations, Digital Technologies in Healthcare and Medicine, and Digital Technologies in Agriculture.

The event will be held at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center in both in-person and online formats. Applications for speaker participation are accepted until October 20, 2026.

Exhibition and award

A traditional exhibition will be held as part of the forum to showcase high-tech solutions, hardware and software systems, as well as working models of machinery and equipment, the organizers said.

Also, the IT Leader Award will be presented. "This is a unique accolade that brings developers, businesses and users together as it presents flagship IT-solutions to a wide audience and shapes dialogue between domestic industry workers. The main aim of the project is to popularize and honor promising solutions, increase the competitiveness of Russian solutions and strengthen the positive image of Russian IT specialists,” the organizers explained. The forum will honor the best businesses across the 10 thematic tracks.

In addition, the winners of an open startup competition that was held from May to August will present their projects at the exhibition and pitch sessions as part of the KDW 2026 forum. The winners will present their projects to invited experts, investors and corporate representatives. Also, a Job Fair will take place at the exhibition area of the forum, featuring leading employers.

As a result, a collection of scientific articles covering the thematic tracks of the forum will be published.

About forum

The forum is held with support from the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Tatarstan. The Association of Assistance to Digital Development (ASCR) is the organizer of the forum.