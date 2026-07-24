Yak-130M aircraft can effectively engage heavy drones — Rostec

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Yak-130M combat-capable trainer aircraft, which has been shown to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Irkutsk, has been fitted with a new sighting system that allows it to effectively engage heavy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec reported.

The president visited the United Aircraft Corporation’s Irkutsk Aviation Plant on Friday. The head of state inspected the cockpit of the MS-21 airliner assembled using mass production technologies. He was accompanied by Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov, and the plant’s General Director Andrey Soinov.

"The president also appraised the Yak-130M combat-capable trainer aircraft. The aircraft has been equipped with a new sighting system, onboard defense, and an expanded range of weapons, including guided missiles. This enables the aircraft to effectively engage ground and air targets, including heavy UAVs, in any weather conditions, day or night," Rostec said.