Center for unmanned, robotic systems to be built in St. Petersburg — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. A multi-environment center for unmanned and robotic systems that will operate in the air, on water, and on land will be built in St. Petersburg, Governor Alexander Beglov said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to Beglov, the center will be based out of St. Petersburg's Technopark.

"In 2024, the St. Petersburg Technopark was awarded status as a Research and Production Center for Testing and Competence in the Development of Unmanned Aerial Systems. It's home to over 60 companies and has attracted funding for 28 projects in two years. There are plans to use it as a base for a multi-environment center for unmanned and robotic systems in the St. Petersburg Special Economic Zone — for air, water, and land," Beglov said.

He noted that unmanned aerial vehicle production is actively developing in St. Petersburg. According to him, a third of Russian drone manufacturers are making their products at St. Petersburg facilities. More than 70 companies are working in this field in the city.

"Today, it’s more appropriate to talk about more than just drone production. A full-fledged industry has popped up in St. Petersburg, spanning from the development to the application of unmanned systems. Our technical universities provide it with personnel in fields such as aviation and rocket and space technology, aeronautical engineering, mechanics and mathematical modeling, photonics and optoinformatics, and electronics design and technology. The universities are also conducting their own research," Beglov said.

To support this industry, the city authorities are implementing a program for the development of unmanned aviation through 2030 as part of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems national project.