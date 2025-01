TOGLIATTI, January 28. /TASS/. The output of civilian drones surged in Russia by 2.5 times in 2024, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on unmanned aerial vehicles development.

"Serial production of competitive products started in the whole range of directions within short terms. In total, I would like to stress, production of civilian drones alone increased by more than 2.5 times in 2024 as compared to 2023," Putin said.