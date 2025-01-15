Russian stock indices in the green, yuan rate declines as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices are moving up at the start of trading on the Moscow Exchange, the yuan rate has begun to decline after growing at the start of trading, according to Moscow Exchange data.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX and RTS indices grew by 0.29% - to 2,867.93 points and 873.43 points, respectively. The yuan exchange rate grew by 5.95 kopecks and amounted to 13,998 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had slowed slightly and was at 2,867.04 points (+0.26%), the RTS index was at 873.16 points (+0.26%).

Meanwhile time, the yuan rate began to decline and was at 13,897 rubles (-4.15 kopecks). Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed on it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.