Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $25.72 per metric ton from November 7

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The duty on wheat exports from Russia will stand at 2,517 rubles ($25.72) per metric ton from November 7, 2024, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The duty on the export of barley will total 1,266,2 rubles ($12.94) per metric ton and stand at 3,059.9 rubles ($31.39) per metric ton of corn, the Ministry said.

The export duty rate for wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) is calculated based on an indicative price of $222.5 per metric ton, for barley - at a price of $192.5 per metric ton, and for corn - $218.9 per metric ton. Rates will be in effect until November 12.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022 and then were converted to rubles. It stands at 70% from the difference between the base price and the indicative price.