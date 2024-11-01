Tourism revenues in Georgia reach record $3.5 bln in three quarters

TBILISI, November 1. /TASS/. Georgia received a record $3.5 bln from the tourism sector in three quarters of 2024, which is 6.5% more than similar data for 2023, the press service of the Georgian National Tourism Administration said.

According to the department, tourism revenues increased by $210 mln in 2024 compared to the same period last year. In the Q3 of this year alone, Georgia earned $1.6 bln from tourism.

Georgia earned the most money in three quarters of 2024 ($456 mln) thanks to tourists from the European Union and the United Kingdom. This figure is 6.7% ($29 mln) higher than similar data for 2023.

According to the report, Georgia earned $323 mln in the first nine months of the year thanks to tourists from Israel, which is 24.9% ($64 mln) more than the same figure for last year.

Revenue from tourists from Saudi Arabia increased significantly in the first three quarters of the year and amounted to $108 mln, which is 21.7% ($19 mln) more than last year.