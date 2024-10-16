Russian tourists to inject about $5 bln into Thai economy this year — TAT governor

BANGKOK, October 16. /TASS/. Russian tourists will put about $5 bln into the Thai economy by the end of this year, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Thapanee Kiatphaibool told TASS in an interview.

"As we expect 1.7 million Russian tourists to come to Thailand at the end of the year, according to the average spending at 68,000 baht [$2,000] per person per trip, the revenue generated from Russian tourists might be around 156.6 billion baht [$4.7 bln]," she said.

The Thai authorities expect the country’s new 60-day visa-free stay rules which went into effect on July 15 to bring even more tourists to Thailand, the TAT governor said. "I hope these visa-free measures will encourage Russian tourists to extend their stay in Thailand, allowing them to explore new destinations and tourism products, particularly those considered ‘hidden gems.’ This initiative also addresses the needs of long-stay tourists, including digital nomads and families seeking to escape the winter season in Russia," she noted.

"Ultimately, we are expecting an increase in the number of Russian tourists, longer durations of stay, and consequently, higher expenditures within Thailand," the governor added.

Thailand expects to attract 36 mln foreign tourists by the end of this year, generating 1.8 trillion baht ($54 bln) for the tourism sector.