Russian government not discussing diesel fuel export ban — Novak

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian government is not currently discussing an option of banning diesel fuel exports, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"A proposal was voiced by an oil company [yesterday at the meeting of the fuel market situation center - TASS]. It was not related to an all-out [diesel fuel export ban - TASS], it pertained to [‘gray’ exports] inside the Eurasian Economic Union," Novak said.

Non-producers are allowed to export the diesel fuel but they are covered by the duty at the rate of 50,000 rubles ($511.24) per metric ton, the official said. "No additional decisions are required to be made," Novak added.