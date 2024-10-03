Bank of Russia did not sell currency with settlements on October 2

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia did not sell currency on the domestic market with settlements on October 2, the regulator said on its website.

Currency was also not sold on the domestic market with settlements on October 1.

The Bank of Russia conducts purchase and sale transactions of foreign currency on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble pair. They will be conducted from September 6, 2024 to October 4, 2024.

The daily volume of transactions in 2024 will be determined based on the volumes of purchase or sale of foreign currency announced by the Russian Finance Ministry on the third working day of each month as part of regular operations under the budget rule, adjusted by the net amount of a number of transactions.