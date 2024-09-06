Economic forums act as 'showcase' for country, guide long-term business planning — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Large-scale economic forums are essential as they serve as a showcase for the country’s prospects and provide a platform for businesses to engage effectively with authorities and make long-term plans, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"A forum is a showcase. It is a showcase for the national economy, the political landscape of the country. Businesses need to understand the environment in which they’re working as well as where the country is headed, so that they can form their commercial strategies," Peskov said, answering a question about whether such events as the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the EEF are really needed in challenging times like the pandemic or the special military operation.

"The business community must have an opportunity to communicate with government representatives, agency heads, in order to develop their plans," the Kremlin Spokesman noted. He stressed the importance of establishing long-term investment and infrastructure strategies that look decades into the future. "In this regard, forums like the ones you mentioned are absolutely indispensable," Peskov said.

The Kremlin Spokesman also commended the organizers of these economic forums. They "have reached new heights in these endeavors," he noted. Well-organized events "make it possible to use these few days per year as efficiently as possible to meet the needs of both the government and businesses in such communication," Peskov added.