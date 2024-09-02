Seligdar expects to have feasibility study of Kyuchus project in H1 2025

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Seligdar expects to have the feasibility study for the Kyuchus gold deposit project in Yakutia in the first half of 2025, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company Alexander Krushch told TASS in an interview within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We are to receive the feasibility study of the project as early as in the first half of 2025. Then we will transfer it into design documents," the chief executive said. Kyuchus is an interesting deposit and the company tried to look at experience of other companies working with such project to the maximal extent possible, he noted.

"We reviewed technologies and contractors inside the country and overseas. It can already be said that equipment for the project will be from friendly countries," Krushch said.

Seligdar informed earlier that the company engaged an international consortium to work out the Kyuchus project development process.