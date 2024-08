MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell below 2,650 points for the first time since June 2023 on Friday.

As of 14:55 Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 2.15% to 2,649.99 points. By 15:11 Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline and was at 2,642.63 points (-2.42%).

At the same time, the RTS index fell to 910.27 points (-2.42%).