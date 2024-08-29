Bank of Russia’s base case scenario sees no sanctions abolishment

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The base case scenario of the Bank of Russia does not envision a significant change in geopolitical conditions until the end of 2027 or abolishment of introduced sanctions, the regulator said in draft monetary policy guidelines for 2025-2027 posted on its website.

The probability of risk scenario materialization (with the combination of negative factors for demand and supply) declined in comparison to the last year. At the same time, the proinflationary scenario appears more probable for the regulator than the disinflationary one.

The policy of the Bank of Russia will focus on inflation return to 4% in any scenario, according to the document. The package of measures and decisions made will be adjusted based on the condition of the national economy, inflation dynamics and key indicators in financial markets.