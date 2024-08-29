Digital ruble will not affect basic principles of banking system — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The introduction of the digital ruble will not affect the basic rules of the banking system and the implementation of monetary policy, the Bank of Russia said.

At the same time, the introduction of the digital ruble will bring a number of advantages: the development of a new payment infrastructure, the ability to access a digital wallet through any bank connected to the platform, and in the future - increasing the availability of financial services in remote and hard-to-reach areas with limited access to the Internet.

Also, the digital form will reduce the cost of settlements, the regulator noted.

Since August 15, 2023, the Bank of Russia has been conducting a pilot project with real digital rubles. The first stage of testing was held with the participation of about 600 people from among the employees of 12 banks. They tested opening and closing digital wallets, replenishing them, transfers between individuals, and automatic payments.