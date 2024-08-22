Rostec has long abandoned dollar and euro in settlements with foreign partners — CEO

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Rostec state corporation has long abandoned the euro and dollar in settlements with foreign partners, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said in an interview with TASS.

"We have long abandoned the dollar and euro, we make settlements in national currencies. We know that the United States uses any methods to achieve its goals. They put pressure on officials of our partner countries, their families, even threaten their personal safety. It is for this reason that I will not talk about the details of relations with other countries. I will only say that we have no insurmountable difficulties in this work," Chemezov said.

He added that Rostec enterprises have been under sanctions since 2014.

"With their help, even before the special military operation, they tried to put pressure on us in the arms market, as well as in civilian segments where the US did not want competition. We had enough time to adjust and learn to live with them," Chemezov explained.