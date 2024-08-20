EEC sets tariff quotas on import of certain types of meat, serum for 2025

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The collegium of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has set tariff quotas on import of certain types of meat and serum in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2025, the Commission said in a press release.

For Kazakhstan and Russia, tariff quotas for 2025 were set in amounts fixed in protocols of the countries’ World Trade Organization (WTO) accession, the EEC said. For Armenia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan tariff quotas were set in amounts not exceeding the difference between consumption and production, considering the sides’ requests.

In particular, cattle meat quotas will stand at 9,500 tons for Armenia, 21,000 tons for Kazakhstan, 5,000 for Kyrgyzstan, and 570,000 tons for Russia. Pork quotas will be distributed as follows: 9,400 tons for Armenia, 20,000 tons for Belarus, and 2,000 tons for Kyrgyzstan, the Commission said.

Meanwhile, quotas on poultry meat and by-products will amount to 35,100 tons for Armenia, 10,900 tons for Belarus, 140,000 tons for Kazakhstan, 58,000 tons for Kyrgyzstan, and 364,000 tons for Russia.

"The serum import quota has been set at 700 tons for the Republic of Armenia and 15,000 tons for the Russian Federation," the press release said.

In accordance with the agreement on the EAEU, the EEC sets tariff quotas on certain categories of agriculture goods originating from third countries that are supplied to the customs territory of the EAEU, considering their consumption and production balances in member states, as well as the countries’ obligations to the WTO, Director of the Department for Customs Tariff and Non-Tariff Regulation of the EEC Vahagn Ghazaryan noted.