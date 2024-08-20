Russian pipeline gas supplies to China up 19% in January-July to $4.69 bln

BEIJING, August 20. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian pipeline gas to China in value terms exceeded $4.69 bln in January-July, which is 19% higher than in the same period last year, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

No information has been provided by the customs service on physical volumes of pipeline gas imported by China. According to updated figures in the service’s online system, imports fell by 2.5% in July month-on-month to $718 mln.

Russia is the second-biggest supplier of pipeline gas to China after Turkmenistan ($5.67 bln, down by 3.1% year-on-year), followed by Myanmar ($782 mln), Kazakhstan ($730 mln), and Uzbekistan ($304 mln).

In 2023, Russian pipeline gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline climbed 1.5-fold to record 22.7 bln cubic meters.