Gasoline prices in the red on SPIMEX over week — trading data

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Ai-95 premium gasoline prices lost 2% over the week on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX), according to trading data.

Ai-95 premium gasoline prices tumbled 1.8% to 73,103 rubles ($815.7) per metric ton. Ai-92 regular gasoline prices moved up by 0.4% to 56,132 rubles ($626.5) per metric ton.

Jet fuel prices lost 6.5% down to 79,089 rubles ($882.7) per metric ton. Summer grade diesel fuel prices ticked up by 0.1% to 61,806 rubles ($686.9) a metric ton.

Prices of liquefied petroleum gases moved up by 3.5% to 39,616 rubles ($441) per metric ton. Furnace fuel prices declined by 0.6% to 29,243 rubles ($324.6) per metric ton.

The Russian government renewed the gasoline export ban earlier until December 31, 2024. No such measure is in effect for diesel fuel.