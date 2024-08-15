Russia’s trade mission in Uzbekistan, Chelyabinsk Region hold business mission in Tashkent

TASHKENT, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s trade promotion office in Uzbekistan and the Chelyabinsk Region held a joint business mission on August 13-15 in Tashkent, the press service of Russia’s trade mission reported.

Five enterprises exhibiting at the exposition hall of the Chelyabinsk Region in Tashkent participated in the joint business mission, the report said. A roundtable dubbed "Peculiarities of the work on the market of Uzbekistan. Correct building of relations with Uzbek partners" was held as part of the event, which was attended by Russia’s deputy trade representative in Uzbekistan Igor Kamynin, according to the report.

Representatives of Chelyabinsk companies held a total of over 50 meetings with partners from the republic’s major enterprises during the business mission, the press service noted.

The Chelyabinsk Region is one of leaders among Russian regions in terms of expansion of cooperation with Uzbekistan, the report said.