Clean Arctic volunteers collect 85 tons of metal in Chukotka's Pevek

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Clean Arctic environmental project's volunteers collected 40 cubic meters of solid municipal waste and 85.5 tons of scrap metal at the coastal area of the city Pevek in the Chukotka Region, the project's press service said.

"During the cleanup mission, the volunteers collected 40 cubic meters of solid municipal waste and 85.5 tons of scrap metal," the press service said. "They have accumulated all the scrap metal at a certain location, and in the near future, a metal-processing company will use ships to transport it from there."

Volunteers have cleaned the coastal area of metal and waste left over from newly built sewage treatment plants and after old buildings were demolished there. The location hosts a floating nuclear thermal power plant, the Ministry of Emergency Situations' Arctic center, and a shelter for homeless animals. On August 10, volunteers will participate in a mission in Anadyr. They will clean the territory leading to a highway in the tundra zone opposite the reservoir on the Kazachka River.

In 2023, volunteers cleaned up areas near the village of Billings, the Chaunskaya Bay coast and at the Glubokaya weather station in the Chukotka Region, where they collected more than 25 tons of waste.

The Clean Arctic project began in 2021. Captain of the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered Arctic-class icebreaker Dmitry Lobusov, and Gennady Antokhin, Captain on FESCO’s ships from 1982 to 2012, are the project’s authors. Clean Arctic attracts federal and local volunteers to missions in the Russian Arctic's every region.