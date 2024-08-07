Gasoline shipments to domestic market 5% above last-year level — Russian Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Gasoline shipments to the Russian domestic market are currently 5% higher than during the last year, the Ministry of Energy told TASS.

Diesel fuel shipments are 8% above the last-year figure, the ministry said.

"The government is taking timely measures to support its stability, in particular, by increasing fuel sales on the exchange and improving the situation with bulk oil supplies by rail. The temporary ban on gasoline export was also resumed from August 1, making it possible to saturate the market further," the ministry said.

According to data of the Russian statistical agency Rosstat, gasoline prices at retail sites are growing above inflation in the country for the second week in a row. It amounted to 5.49% from the year start to August 5, compared to inflation of 4.99%. Diesel fuel prices is traded below the inflation level. Its prices gained 2.82% from the year beginning, which is 2.17 percentage points lower than inflation.