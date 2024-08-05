Russian stock indices falling on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with a strong downward trend, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged down by 2.42% to 2,828.72 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 1.56% to 1,049.01 points.

The yuan gained 0.067% to 11.82 rubles over the day.

Global markets plunged deep into the red zone. "The main reason is heightened concerns of the US economy slipping to recession before the start of monetary policy easing by the Fed. The US regulator gave a signal to interest rates lowering next month, while the latest macro data, particularly the July labor market report, turned out to be notably weaker than forecasts," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World commented.

It is premature to talk about global crisis risks and it is possible to speak about a correction so far, although a large-scale one, Bakhtin continued. "Negative emotions and expectations of investors take greater share in the current move, and fundamental causes have a smaller one. Therefore, we can see a technical bounce of global indices soon," the expert noted.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia to be within 2,800-2,900 points on August 6. No significant corporate news are expected in the Russian market tomorrow.